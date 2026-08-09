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Gravton Motors Quanta vs Vespa LX 125

In 2026 Gravton Motors Quanta or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gravton Motors Quanta Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Gravton Motors offers the Quanta in 2 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. Quanta has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Quanta vs LX 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Quanta Lx 125
BrandGravton MotorsVespa
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 93,470
Range130 km/charge-
Mileage-45.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time3 Hours-

Filters
Quanta
Gravton Motors Quanta
Quanta STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LX 125
Vespa LX 125
BS6
₹93,470*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Gravton Motors Quanta Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyCast Aluminium
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Range
130 km
Max Speed
70 kmph
Continuous Power
2 kW-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
4000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
6 kWh-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
26 Degree-
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,25,4151,10,838
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,00096,615
RTO
07,729
Insurance
5,4156,494
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6952,382

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