In 2026 Gravton Motors Quanta or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gravton Motors Quanta Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Quanta up to 130 km/charge and the iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge. Gravton Motors offers the Quanta in 2 colours.
Quanta vs iQube Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Quanta
|Iqube
|Brand
|Gravton Motors
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|130 km/charge
|74-212 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3 Hours
|2 Hours