In 2024 Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Gravton Quanta up to 160-320 km/charge and the TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge. Gravton Motors offers the Gravton Quanta in 2 colours.
Gravton Quanta vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gravton quanta
|Tz 3.3
|Brand
|Gravton Motors
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 99,000
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|160-320 km/charge
|75-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.