Gravton Quanta vs Saathi Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gravton quanta
|Saathi
|Brand
|Gravton Motors
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 99,000
|₹ 85,999
|Range
|160-320 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.