In 2024 Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Gravton Quanta up to 160-320 km/charge and the Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Gravton Motors offers the Gravton Quanta in 2 colours.
Gravton Quanta vs Friend Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gravton quanta
|Friend
|Brand
|Gravton Motors
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 99,000
|₹ 1.04 Lakhs
|Range
|160-320 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.