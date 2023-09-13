Saved Articles

Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta vs Suzuki Gixxer SF

In 2024 Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Gravton Quanta
Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta
Quanta STD
₹99,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
BS6
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
2 KW-
Max Torque
180 Nm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
4 KW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Max Speed
70 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,7411,51,990
Ex-Showroom Price
99,0001,29,300
RTO
7,92013,786
Insurance
2,8218,704
Accessories Charges
0200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3583,266

