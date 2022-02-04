In 2024 Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). The range of Gravton Quanta up to 160-320 km/charge and the Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge. Gravton Motors offers the Gravton Quanta in 2 colours.
Gravton Quanta vs Smak Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gravton quanta
|Smak
|Brand
|Gravton Motors
|Seeka
|Price
|₹ 99,000
|₹ 99,911
|Range
|160-320 km/charge
|130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-7 Hrs.