HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesGravton Quanta vs Smak

Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta vs Seeka Smak

In 2024 Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta or Seeka Smak choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka Smak Price starts at Rs. 99,911 (ex-showroom price). The range of Gravton Quanta up to 160-320 km/charge and the Smak has a range of up to 130 km/charge. Gravton Motors offers the Gravton Quanta in 2 colours.
Gravton Quanta vs Smak Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gravton quanta Smak
BrandGravton MotorsSeeka
Price₹ 99,000₹ 99,911
Range160-320 km/charge130 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-7 Hrs.

Filters
Gravton Quanta
Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta
Quanta STD
₹99,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Smak
Seeka Smak
2.4 kWh
₹99,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Continuous Power
2 KW-
Max Torque
180 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
4 KW2 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Max Speed
70 kmph-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Load Capacity
300 kg-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
26°20 Degree
Console
Digital-
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh - 6 kWh2.4 kWh
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,7411,04,160
Ex-Showroom Price
99,00099,911
RTO
7,9200
Insurance
2,8214,249
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3582,238

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    Quanta electric two-wheeler has managed to cross 4011 kms in record time.
    Gravton Quanta EV enters Asia Book of Records, covers 4000 km in record time
    4 Feb 2022
    Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates after winning the Formula One Mexico Grand Prix auto race at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City on October 29, 2023.
    Confirmed: Max Verstappen will be staying with Red Bull through 2025
    28 Jun 2024
    The contract with Aston Martin Racing will see Lance race into the new era of F1 regulations that kicks off in 2026
    Canadian driver Lance Stroll to continue with Aston Martin into 2026 F1 season
    27 Jun 2024
    This weekend Lando Norris faces the challenge of trying to edge Verstappen at the Red Bull Ring, where the Dutch driver has won four of the last six races.
    F1: Verstappen under pressure from Norris ahead of Austrian GP this weekend
    29 Jun 2024
    The Gravton Quanta electric scooter has a full charge range of 150km.
    Gravton Quanta EV launched at 99,000
    23 Jul 2021
    The Pioneer 25 SUV uses a 75 kw hydrogen fuel cell as principal energy source, with the car capable of accelerating from 0-100kph in 4.5 seconds and scale gradients of up to 130 per cent.
    Extreme H, world's first hydrogen-powered car race, unveils new model
    28 Jun 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The Nexon EV comes with cosmetic changes like an all-black theme, Dark Edition badging among others. The price of the Nexon EV Dark starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>19.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Tata Nexon EV Dark: Sharper to look with a dash of black
    9 Mar 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Both Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter SUVs come at similar starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.13 lakh (ex-showroom). The duo, which rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, are loaded with features.
    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
    17 Jun 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    View all
     