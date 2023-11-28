In 2024 Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta Price starts at 99,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of Gravton Quanta up to 160-320 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Gravton Motors offers the Gravton Quanta in 2 colours. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less