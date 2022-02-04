Saved Articles

Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta vs Prevail Electric Elite

In 2024 Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Gravton Quanta
Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta
Quanta STD
₹99,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
2 KW-
Max Torque
180 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
4 KW1000 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Max Speed
70 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,7411,34,574
Ex-Showroom Price
99,0001,29,999
RTO
7,9200
Insurance
2,8214,575
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3582,892

    Quanta electric two-wheeler has managed to cross 4011 kms in record time.
    Gravton Quanta EV enters Asia Book of Records, covers 4000 km in record time
    4 Feb 2022
    HondaJet Elite S claims to have an enhanced range and exclusive paint schemes.
    Honda gets wings, showcases all-new HondaJet Elite S luxury aircraft
    27 May 2021
    The Gravton Quanta electric scooter has a full charge range of 150km.
    Gravton Quanta EV launched at 99,000
    23 Jul 2021
    It is the most exclusive Indian Chieftain Elite ever made.
    Limited-Edition Indian Chieftain Elite breaks cover: All you need to know
    8 Mar 2021
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
