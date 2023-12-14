In 2023 Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta or Ola Electric S1 Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2023 Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta or Ola Electric S1 Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta Price starts at 99,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Pro Price starts at 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Gravton Quanta up to 160-320 km/charge and the S1 Pro has a range of up to 181 km/charge. Gravton Motors offers the Gravton Quanta in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less