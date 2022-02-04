In 2024 Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta Price starts at 99,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki MX3 Price starts at 95,000 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Gravton Quanta up to 160-320 km/charge and the MX3 has a range of up to 85-100 km/charge.
Gravton Motors offers the Gravton Quanta in 2 colours.
Komaki offers the MX3 in 1 colour.
