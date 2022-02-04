Saved Articles

Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta vs Komaki MX3

In 2024 Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta or Komaki MX3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price

Gravton Quanta
Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta
Quanta STD
₹99,000*
*Ex-showroom price
MX3
Komaki MX3
STD
₹95,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
2 KW-
Max Torque
180 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Power
4 KW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Max Speed
70 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,74195,000
Ex-Showroom Price
99,00095,000
RTO
7,9200
Insurance
2,8210
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3582,041

    Latest News

    Quanta electric two-wheeler has managed to cross 4011 kms in record time.
    Gravton Quanta EV enters Asia Book of Records, covers 4000 km in record time
    4 Feb 2022
    Tata Punch EV has five different variants, namely Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered+.
    Tata Punch EV variants explained as bookings open ahead of launch
    7 Jan 2024
    Komaki MX3 sports a claimed 85-100 km of full charge range.
    Komaki rides in MX3 electric motorcycle at 95,000
    19 Mar 2021
    Tata Motors has rolled out 3 lakh units of Punch SUV within a little over two years since it was first launched in India.
    Tata Punch SUV hits 3 lakh production milestone. All eyes on Punch EV launch this year
    5 Jan 2024
    Upcoming electric vehicles from Tata Motors will be based on its new Gen-2 Pure EV platform which made its debut in Punch EV. The same platform, which promises bigger battery, better range and faster charging solutions, will be used to manufacture EVs like Harrier and Curvv among others.
    Harrier EV, Curvv EV could get ADAS: What Tata Motor's new EV platform offers
    5 Jan 2024
    The Gravton Quanta electric scooter has a full charge range of 150km.
    Gravton Quanta EV launched at 99,000
    23 Jul 2021
    Tata Motors unveiled its second electric SUV Punch EV few days ago, which is slated to launch in India sometime in February 2024 and would be priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Tata Punch EV, India's smallest electric SUV to launch soon. What we know so far
    11 Jan 2024
    The new Tata Safari SUV has been updated in terms of design, features and technology to make it more attractive to wide band of customers.
    2023 Tata Safari review: Old wine in new bottle?
    15 Oct 2023
    Tata Motors will launch the updated 2023 Harrier SUV in India on October 17. The Harrier facelift comes with major changes in terms of design, technology and features.
    Tata Harrier facelift SUV: Big on tech and features, but no petrol yet
    14 Oct 2023
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
    Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
    18 Oct 2023
