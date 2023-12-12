In 2024 Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta or Kawasaki W175 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta Price starts at 99,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki W175 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gravton Quanta engine makes power and torque 4 KW & 180 Nm. On the other hand, W175 engine makes power & torque 13 PS @ 7500 rpm & 13.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Gravton Motors offers the Gravton Quanta in 2 colours. Kawasaki offers the W175 in 4 colours. Gravton Quanta has a range of up to 160-320 km/charge. The W175 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less