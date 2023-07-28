In 2023 Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta Price starts at 99,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at 1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gravton Quanta engine makes power and torque 4 KW & 180 Nm. On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm respectively. Gravton Motors offers the Gravton Quanta in 2 colours. Honda offers the Unicorn in 3 colours. Gravton Quanta has a range of up to 160-320 km/charge. The Unicorn mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less