In 2023 Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta Price starts at 99,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at 1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Gravton Quanta engine makes power and torque 4 KW & 180 Nm.
On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm respectively.
Gravton Motors offers the Gravton Quanta in 2 colours.
Honda offers the Unicorn in 3 colours.
Gravton Quanta has a range of up to 160-320 km/charge.
The Unicorn mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
