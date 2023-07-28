Saved Articles

Gravton Quanta
Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta
Quanta STD
₹99,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
STD
₹1.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
2 KW-
Max Torque
180 Nm12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
4 KW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Max Speed
70 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,7411,25,869
Ex-Showroom Price
99,0001,05,718
RTO
7,9208,694
Insurance
2,82111,457
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3582,705

