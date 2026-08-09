In 2026 Gravton Motors Quanta or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gravton Motors Quanta Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Shine engine makes power & torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm respectively. Gravton Motors offers the Quanta in 2 colours. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. Quanta has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Quanta vs Shine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Quanta
|Shine
|Brand
|Gravton Motors
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|₹ 80,852
|Range
|130 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|55 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.94 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|3 Hours
|-