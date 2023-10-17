Saved Articles

Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta vs Honda Shine

In 2023 Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta or Honda Shine choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Gravton Quanta
Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta
Quanta STD
₹99,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum
₹78,687*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
2 KW-
Max Torque
180 Nm11 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
4 KW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Max Speed
70 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,74191,201
Ex-Showroom Price
99,00078,687
RTO
7,9206,294
Insurance
2,8216,220
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3581,960

