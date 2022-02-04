Saved Articles

Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta vs Honda Livo

In 2023 Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Gravton Quanta
Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta
Quanta STD
₹99,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹78,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
2 KW-
Max Torque
180 Nm9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
4 KW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Max Speed
70 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,74190,996
Ex-Showroom Price
99,00078,500
RTO
7,9206,280
Insurance
2,8216,216
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3581,955

    Latest News

    Quanta electric two-wheeler has managed to cross 4011 kms in record time.
    Gravton Quanta EV enters Asia Book of Records, covers 4000 km in record time
    4 Feb 2022
    Honda Hornet 2.0 bike
    HMSI registers 3% sales growth in August at 4,77,590 units
    3 Sept 2023
    2023 Honda Livo in Athletic Blue Metallic colour scheme.
    2023 Honda Livo launched, price starts at 78,500. Check details
    18 Aug 2023
    The Gravton Quanta electric scooter has a full charge range of 150km.
    Gravton Quanta EV launched at 99,000
    23 Jul 2021
