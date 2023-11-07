In 2023 Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta Price starts at 99,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio 125 Price starts at 83,400 (ex-showroom price). Gravton Quanta engine makes power and torque 4 KW & 180 Nm. On the other hand, Dio 125 engine makes power & torque 7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm respectively. Gravton Motors offers the Gravton Quanta in 2 colours. Gravton Quanta has a range of up to 160-320 km/charge. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less