In 2023 Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta Price starts at 99,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at 75,347 (ex-showroom price). Gravton Quanta engine makes power and torque 4 KW & 180 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm respectively. Gravton Motors offers the Gravton Quanta in 2 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 8 colours. Gravton Quanta has a range of up to 160-320 km/charge. The Activa 6G mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less