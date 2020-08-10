Saved Articles

Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2023 Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Gravton Quanta
Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta
Quanta STD
₹99,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹75,347*
*Ex-showroom price
Continuous Power
2 KW-
Max Torque
180 Nm8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
4 KW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Max Speed
70 kmph-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,74187,852
Ex-Showroom Price
99,00075,347
RTO
7,9206,528
Insurance
2,8215,977
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3581,888

