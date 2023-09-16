In 2024 Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta Price starts at 99,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price). The range of Gravton Quanta up to 160-320 km/charge and the Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Gravton Motors offers the Gravton Quanta in 2 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less