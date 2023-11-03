Saved Articles

Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta vs Hero XPulse 200 4V

In 2023 Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta or Hero XPulse 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Gravton Quanta
Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta
Quanta STD
₹99,000*
*Ex-showroom price
XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 200 4V
STD
₹1.44 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
2 KW-
Max Torque
180 Nm17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
4 KW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Max Speed
70 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,7411,66,100
Ex-Showroom Price
99,0001,43,516
RTO
7,92011,481
Insurance
2,82111,103
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3583,570

    Latest News

    The TVS Apache RTR 200 4v was originally introduced in 2016. (Image: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    TVS Apache RTR 200 4v BS 6: Road Test Review
    3 Nov 2023
    After conquering the Indian commuter motorcycle segment with the Spendor and Passion series, Hero MotoCorp is aiming to grab a sizeable chunk of the rapidly bulging premium segment with an influx of new products.
    From Harley-Davidson X440 to Karizma XMR 210, Hero MotoCorp is riding the premium wave
    30 Aug 2023
    The 2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V now gets 2 new colours, dual-channel ABS, Voice Assist and more
    2024 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched at MotoSoul 2023, priced from 1.35 lakh
    9 Dec 2023
    Hero Xpulse 200 BS 6 is currently priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
    Hero Xpulse 200 BS 6 road test review: Taming the mud tracks
    3 Nov 2023
      News

    Latest Videos

    The new Tata Safari SUV has been updated in terms of design, features and technology to make it more attractive to wide band of customers.
    2023 Tata Safari review: Old wine in new bottle?
    15 Oct 2023
    In the BS 6 avatar the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V continues to be one of the well-rounded motorcycles in the 200cc category. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Watch: TVS Apache RTR 200 4v BS 6 Road Test Review
    15 Aug 2020
    Hero MotoCorp donates 60 first-responder mobile ambulances to fight coronavirus
    Hero MotoCorp donates 60 first-responder mobile ambulances to fight coronavirus
    14 Apr 2020
    Tata Motors will launch the updated 2023 Harrier SUV in India on October 17. The Harrier facelift comes with major changes in terms of design, technology and features.
    Tata Harrier facelift SUV: Big on tech and features, but no petrol yet
    14 Oct 2023
    Is the new BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 the best off-road bike under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh? HT Auto puts it to the test. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Watch: BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 road test review
    19 Aug 2020
    Bharat NCAP has conducted the first crash tests in which it cleared Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with five-star safety ratings on December 20.
    Bharat NCAP passes Tata Harrier and Safari SUVs with 5-star safety rating in its first crash test
    21 Dec 2023
    Tata Motors has launched the facelift versions of Harrier and Safari SUVs with new design language, loaded with multiple features, technology and enhanced safety.
    Harrier or Safari? Tata's design head explains new design philosophy
    18 Oct 2023
