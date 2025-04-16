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Gravton Motors Quanta vs Hero Super Splendor

In 2026 Gravton Motors Quanta or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gravton Motors Quanta Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs. 80,848 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Gravton Motors offers the Quanta in 2 colours. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. Quanta has a range of up to 130 km/charge. The Super Splendor mileage is around 60 kmpl.
Quanta vs Super Splendor Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Quanta Super splendor
BrandGravton MotorsHero
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 80,848
Range130 km/charge-
Mileage-60 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3 Hours-

Filters
Quanta
Gravton Motors Quanta
Quanta STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Super Splendor
Hero Super Splendor
New Drum
₹80,848*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Gravton Motors Quanta Visual Comparison

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Specification
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
130 km-
Max Speed
70 kmph93 kmph
Continuous Power
2 kW-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
4000 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
6 kWh-
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Battery Portability
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lithium Ion-
Hub Motor
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
26 Degree-
Console
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,25,41593,581
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,00080,848
RTO
06,467
Insurance
5,4156,266
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6952,011

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