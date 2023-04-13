Saved Articles

Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta vs Hero Glamour XTEC

In 2023 Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta or Hero Glamour XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Gravton Quanta
Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta
Quanta STD
₹99,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Glamour XTEC
Hero Glamour XTEC
Drum
₹87,748*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
2 KW-
Max Torque
180 Nm10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
4 KW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Max Speed
70 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,7411,03,184
Ex-Showroom Price
99,00087,748
RTO
7,9207,550
Insurance
2,8217,886
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3582,217

