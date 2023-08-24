In 2024 Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 82,348 (ex-showroom price). Gravton Quanta engine makes power and torque 4 KW & 180 Nm. On the other hand, Glamour engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Gravton Motors offers the Gravton Quanta in 2 colours. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. Gravton Quanta has a range of up to 160-320 km/charge. The Glamour mileage is around 64.1 kmpl. Gravton Quanta vs Glamour Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gravton quanta Glamour Brand Gravton Motors Hero Price ₹ 99,000 ₹ 82,348 Range 160-320 km/charge - Mileage - 64.1 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 124.7 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time - -