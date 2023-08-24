HT Auto
Gravton Quanta vs Glamour Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gravton quanta Glamour
BrandGravton MotorsHero
Price₹ 99,000₹ 82,348
Range160-320 km/charge-
Mileage-64.1 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-124.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Gravton Quanta
Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta
Quanta STD
₹99,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Glamour
Hero Glamour
Drum
₹82,348*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Continuous Power
2 KW-
Max Torque
180 Nm10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
4 KW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Max Speed
70 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,09,74195,233
Ex-Showroom Price
99,00082,348
RTO
7,9206,587
Insurance
2,8216,298
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,3582,046

