In 2026 Gowel ZX or Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gowel ZX Price starts at Rs. 44,456 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 59,000 (last recorded price). The range of ZX up to 70 km/charge and the Eeva ZX [2022-2025] has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge. Gowel offers the ZX in 4 colours.
ZX vs Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zx
|Eeva zx [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Gowel
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 44,456
|₹ 59,000
|Range
|70 km/charge
|60-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|12 V
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 hrs.