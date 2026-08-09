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Gowel ZX vs YUKIE Shiga

In 2026 Gowel ZX or YUKIE Shiga choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gowel ZX Price starts at Rs. 44,456 (last recorded price) whereas the YUKIE Shiga Price starts at Rs. 51,115 (ex-showroom price). The range of ZX up to 70 km/charge and the Shiga has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. Gowel offers the ZX in 4 colours. YUKIE offers the Shiga in 1 colour.
ZX vs Shiga Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zx Shiga
BrandGowelYUKIE
Price₹ 44,456₹ 51,115
Range70 km/charge55-60 km/charge
Battery Capacity12 V60 V
Charging Time--

Filters
ZX
Gowel ZX
STD
₹44,456*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Shiga
YUKIE Shiga
STD
₹51,115*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Load Capacity
140 kg-
Ground Clearance
180 mm175 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 3-10 Rear :-3-10Front :-90-100/10,Rear :-90-100/10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub motor
Range
70 km/charge60 km/charge
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Reverse Gear,-
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 24 Ah60 V
Tail Light
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,45651,115
Ex-Showroom Price
44,45651,115
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9551,098

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