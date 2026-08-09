In 2026 Gowel ZX or YUKIE Shiga choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gowel ZX Price starts at Rs. 44,456 (last recorded price) whereas the YUKIE Shiga Price starts at Rs. 51,115 (ex-showroom price). The range of ZX up to 70 km/charge and the Shiga has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. Gowel offers the ZX in 4 colours. YUKIE offers the Shiga in 1 colour.
ZX vs Shiga Comparison