In 2026 Gowel ZX or YObykes Yo Edge DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gowel ZX Price starts at Rs. 44,456 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Edge DX Price starts at Rs. 62,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of ZX up to 70 km/charge and the Yo Edge DX has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Gowel offers the ZX in 4 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Edge DX in 1 colour.
ZX vs Yo Edge DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zx
|Yo edge dx
|Brand
|Gowel
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 44,456
|₹ 62,000
|Range
|70 km/charge
|70-80 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|12 V
|1.8 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours