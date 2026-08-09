In 2026 Gowel ZX or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gowel ZX Price starts at Rs. 44,456 (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of ZX up to 70 km/charge and the O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Gowel offers the ZX in 4 colours. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours.
ZX vs O3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zx
|O3
|Brand
|Gowel
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 44,456
|₹ 55,900
|Range
|70 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|12 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
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