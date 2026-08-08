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Gowel ZX vs Warivo Motors Queen SX

In 2026 Gowel ZX or Warivo Motors Queen SX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gowel ZX Price starts at Rs. 44,456 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen SX Price starts at Rs. 75,300 (last recorded price). The range of ZX up to 70 km/charge and the Queen SX has a range of up to 55-80 km/charge. Gowel offers the ZX in 4 colours.
ZX vs Queen SX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zx Queen sx
BrandGowelWarivo Motors
Price₹ 44,456₹ 75,300
Range70 km/charge55-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity12 V-
Charging Time-5-8 Hrs.

Filters
ZX
Gowel ZX
STD
₹44,456*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Queen SX
Warivo Motors Queen SX
STD
₹75,300*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Load Capacity
140 kg-
Ground Clearance
180 mm150 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 3-10 Rear :-3-10Front :-3.00-10, Rear :- 3.00-10
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
70 km/charge-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Reverse Gear,-
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 24 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,45675,300
Ex-Showroom Price
44,45675,300
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9551,618

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