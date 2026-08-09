In 2026 Gowel ZX or Warivo Motors Queen choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gowel ZX Price starts at Rs. 44,456 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Queen Price starts at Rs. 46,800 (last recorded price). The range of ZX up to 70 km/charge and the Queen has a range of up to 95-100 km/charge. Gowel offers the ZX in 4 colours.
ZX vs Queen Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zx
|Queen
|Brand
|Gowel
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 44,456
|₹ 46,800
|Range
|70 km/charge
|95-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|12 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.