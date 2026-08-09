In 2026 Gowel ZX or Warivo Motors Enduro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gowel ZX Price starts at Rs. 44,456 (last recorded price) whereas the Warivo Motors Enduro Price starts at Rs. 53,800 (last recorded price). The range of ZX up to 70 km/charge and the Enduro has a range of up to 65-75 km/charge. Gowel offers the ZX in 4 colours.
ZX vs Enduro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zx
|Enduro
|Brand
|Gowel
|Warivo Motors
|Price
|₹ 44,456
|₹ 53,800
|Range
|70 km/charge
|65-75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|12 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|5-8 Hrs.