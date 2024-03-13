In 2026 Gowel ZX or TVS XL100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gowel ZX Price starts at Rs. 44,456 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS XL100 Price starts at Rs. 43,900 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, XL100 engine makes power & torque 4.35 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Gowel offers the ZX in 4 colours. TVS offers the XL100 in 12 colours. ZX has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The XL100 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
ZX vs XL100 Comparison