ZX
Gowel ZX
STD
₹44,456*
*Ex-showroom price
Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹63,338*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
70 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,45678,107
Ex-Showroom Price
44,45666,895
RTO
05,351
Insurance
05,861
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9551,678
Expert Reviews
Verdict

India's two-wheeler commuter segment is arguably one of the most competitive given the fact that there are so many reliable and affordable options present. While TVS has a range of products for the customer base that needs to be light on pocket, and easy to live with, one product that has really touched the masses is the Star City Plus that has received a slew of minor yet significant updates in t...

TVS Star City Plus BS 6 road test review: Practical and no-nonsense commuter

