In 2026 Gowel ZX or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gowel ZX Price starts at Rs. 44,456 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Gowel offers the ZX in 4 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. ZX has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
ZX vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zx
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Gowel
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 44,456
|₹ 72,200
|Range
|70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|83.09 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|12 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-