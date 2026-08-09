In 2026 Gowel ZX or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gowel ZX Price starts at Rs. 44,456 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Gowel offers the ZX in 4 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. ZX has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
ZX vs Sport Comparison