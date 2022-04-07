|Reverse Gear
|Yes
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Starting
|Push Button Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Motor Type
|BLDC
|-
|Motor Power
|250 W
|-
|Drive Type
|Hub Motor
|Belt Drive
|Range
|70 km/charge
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹44,456
|₹79,074
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹44,456
|₹65,497
|RTO
|₹0
|₹5,806
|Insurance
|₹0
|₹5,322
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹2,449
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹955
|₹1,699
TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced the pricing of its much-awaited Jupiter 125 scooter which has been priced from ₹73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Here is the road test review on the tracks of TVS Motor’s facility in Hosur.