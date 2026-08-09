In 2026 Gowel ZX or Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gowel ZX Price starts at Rs. 44,456 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (last recorded price). The range of ZX up to 70 km/charge and the Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. Gowel offers the ZX in 4 colours.
ZX vs Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zx
|Sport 63 mini [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Gowel
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 44,456
|₹ 49,990
|Range
|70 km/charge
|55-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|12 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.