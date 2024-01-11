Saved Articles

Gowel ZX vs Tunwal Mini Lithino

In 2024 Gowel ZX or Tunwal Mini Lithino choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

ZX
Gowel ZX
STD
₹44,456*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Mini Lithino
Tunwal Mini Lithino
Mini Lithino 48V
₹54,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
70 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,45663,509
Ex-Showroom Price
44,45654,990
RTO
03,849
Insurance
04,670
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9551,365

      News