Gowel ZX vs SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE

In 2024 Gowel ZX or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

ZX
Gowel ZX
STD
₹44,456*
*Ex-showroom price
SVITCH MXE
SVITCH BIKE SVITCH MXE
MXE STD
₹47,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
70 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,45647,000
Ex-Showroom Price
44,45647,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9551,010

