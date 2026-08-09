In 2026 Gowel ZX or NIJ Automotive QV60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gowel ZX Price starts at Rs. 44,456 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (last recorded price). The range of ZX up to 70 km/charge and the QV60 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Gowel offers the ZX in 4 colours.
ZX vs QV60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zx
|Qv60
|Brand
|Gowel
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 44,456
|₹ 54,625
|Range
|70 km/charge
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|12 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.