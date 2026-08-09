In 2026 Gowel ZX or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gowel ZX Price starts at Rs. 44,456 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of ZX up to 70 km/charge and the Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54-134 km/charge. Gowel offers the ZX in 4 colours.
ZX vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zx
|Accelero x-pro
|Brand
|Gowel
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 44,456
|₹ 58,100
|Range
|70 km/charge
|54-134 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|12 V
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours (100%)