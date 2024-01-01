Saved Articles

Gowel ZX vs Lohia Oma Star

In 2024 Gowel ZX or Lohia Oma Star choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

ZX
Gowel ZX
STD
₹44,456*
*Ex-showroom price
Oma Star
Lohia Oma Star
STD
₹41,444*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDCBLDC
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
70 km/charge60 km/charge
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,45645,368
Ex-Showroom Price
44,45641,444
RTO
01,243
Insurance
01,181
Accessories Charges
01,500
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
955975

