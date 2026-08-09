In 2026 Gowel ZX or Komaki XGT X One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gowel ZX Price starts at Rs. 44,456 (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki XGT X One Price starts at Rs. 47,617 (last recorded price). The range of ZX up to 70 km/charge and the XGT X One has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge. Gowel offers the ZX in 4 colours.
ZX vs XGT X One Comparison