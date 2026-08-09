In 2026 Gowel ZX or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gowel ZX Price starts at Rs. 44,456 (last recorded price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of ZX up to 70 km/charge and the S1 has a range of up to 75-180 km/charge. Gowel offers the ZX in 4 colours.
ZX vs S1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zx
|S1
|Brand
|Gowel
|iVOOMi Energy
|Price
|₹ 44,456
|₹ 54,999
|Range
|70 km/charge
|75-180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|12 V
|2.1 kWh
|Charging Time
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