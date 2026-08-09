In 2026 Gowel ZX or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gowel ZX Price starts at Rs. 44,456 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Gowel offers the ZX in 4 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. ZX has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
ZX vs Grazia Comparison