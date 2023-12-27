Saved Articles

Gowel ZX vs Honda CD 110 Dream

In 2023 Gowel ZX or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

ZX
Gowel ZX
STD
₹44,456*
*Ex-showroom price
CD 110 Dream
Honda CD 110 Dream
STD
₹49,336*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Range
70 km/charge-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,45675,382
Ex-Showroom Price
44,45664,421
RTO
05,153
Insurance
05,808
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
9551,620

