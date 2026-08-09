In 2026 Gowel ZX or Hero Lectro WINN choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gowel ZX Price starts at Rs. 44,456 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro WINN Price starts at Rs. 49,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of ZX up to 70 km/charge and the WINN has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge. Gowel offers the ZX in 4 colours.
ZX vs WINN Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zx
|Winn
|Brand
|Gowel
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 44,456
|₹ 49,999
|Range
|70 km/charge
|55-60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|12 V
|0.42 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|-