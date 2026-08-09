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Gowel ZX vs Hero Lectro F3i

In 2026 Gowel ZX or Hero Lectro F3i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gowel ZX Price starts at Rs. 44,456 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro F3i Price starts at Rs. 42,999 (last recorded price). The range of ZX up to 70 km/charge and the F3i has a range of up to 25 km/charge. Gowel offers the ZX in 4 colours.
ZX vs F3i Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Zx F3i
BrandGowelHero Lectro
Price₹ 44,456₹ 42,999
Range70 km/charge25 km/charge
Battery Capacity12 V-
Charging Time-4 Hrs.

Filters
ZX
Gowel ZX
STD
₹44,456*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
F3i
Hero Lectro F3i
STD
₹42,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Load Capacity
140 kg-
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :- 3-10 Rear :-3-10-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumV Brake
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Reverse Gear
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
70 km/charge-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Speedometer
Digital-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Reverse Gear,Magnetic charging connector, Smart RFID key
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Display
YesLED
Battery Capacity
12 V, 24 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
44,45646,162
Ex-Showroom Price
44,45642,999
RTO
00
Insurance
03,163
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
955992

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