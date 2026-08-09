In 2026 Gowel ZX or Hero Lectro C5X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Gowel ZX Price starts at Rs. 44,456 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Lectro C5X Price starts at Rs. 41,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of ZX up to 70 km/charge and the C5X has a range of up to 30 km/charge. Gowel offers the ZX in 4 colours.
ZX vs C5X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zx
|C5x
|Brand
|Gowel
|Hero Lectro
|Price
|₹ 44,456
|₹ 41,999
|Range
|70 km/charge
|30 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|12 V
|0.21 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours