In 2024 Gowel ZX or Hero Lectro C5i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
Gowel ZX Price starts at 44,456 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro C5i Price starts at 29,999 (last recorded price).
The range of ZX up to 70 km/charge and the C5i has a range of up to 30 km/charge.
Gowel offers the ZX in 4 colours.
Hero Lectro offers the C5i in 2 colours.
