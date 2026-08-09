In 2026 Gowel ZX or Hero Splendor iSmart choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gowel ZX Price starts at Rs. 44,456 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Splendor iSmart Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Splendor iSmart engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.89 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Gowel offers the ZX in 4 colours. Hero offers the Splendor iSmart in 3 colours. ZX has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Splendor iSmart mileage is around 60.0 kmpl.
ZX vs Splendor iSmart Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zx
|Splendor ismart
|Brand
|Gowel
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 44,456
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|60.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|12 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|113 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-