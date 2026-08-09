In 2026 Gowel ZX or Hero Passion Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gowel ZX Price starts at Rs. 44,456 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Passion Pro engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Gowel offers the ZX in 4 colours. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. ZX has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl.
ZX vs Passion Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zx
|Passion pro
|Brand
|Gowel
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 44,456
|₹ 65,740
|Range
|70 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|68.21 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|12 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|113.2 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-