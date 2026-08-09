In 2026 Gowel ZX or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Gowel ZX Price starts at Rs. 44,456 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, HF Deluxe engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Gowel offers the ZX in 4 colours. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. ZX has a range of up to 70 km/charge. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl.
ZX vs HF Deluxe Comparison